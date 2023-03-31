Friday, March 31, 2023
Fires | A printing press caught fire at the premises of Punamusta in Tampere, the building was evacuated

March 31, 2023
in World Europe
Fires | A printing press caught fire at the premises of Punamusta in Tampere, the building was evacuated

The printing press is working at Punamusta’s premises in Tampere. According to initial information, no one was injured in the fire.

Press machine returns to the premises of the Punamusta printing house in Tampere.

The rescue service was alerted to Rasulankati on Friday morning a little before 11:30.

The rescue service’s situation center says that the rescue service is there to put out the fire. The fire had been contained to the plane a little before eleven, and the fire had not spread to the structures.

There were people working in the press in the morning, and the building has been emptied. According to preliminary information from the rescue service, no one was injured in the fire.

The news is updated.

