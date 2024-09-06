Fires | A plastic object caused a heater fire in Vuosaari’s swimming hall

Fires|The heater flared up in the women’s sauna of the Vuosaari swimming hall.

6.9. 19:16

To the stove a plastic object that ended up caused a heater fire in the women’s sauna of the Vuosaari swimming pool on Friday afternoon.

The emergency center received a report of a medium-sized building fire in the Vuosaari swimming pool around four in the afternoon. Eight units were dispatched to the scene.

However, when the rescue service arrived, the fire had already extinguished itself. The rescue service ventilated the sauna and washing facilities, and the use of the swimming hall continued as normal.

The rescue team in Helsinki could not say what kind of object started the fire or how it had ended up in the stove. The swimming pool refused to comment on the matter.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.