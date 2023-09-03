Fires | A passenger car caught fire while driving in Outokumpu – all passengers managed to escape from the ride

The car was badly damaged in the fire.

Sedan caught fire while driving in Outokumpu on Saturday evening, according to a release from the North Karelia rescue service.

There were four people in the car, who all managed to escape from the fire.

The situation happened in the parking lot on Kuvernöörinkatu a little after 9 pm. The passengers called the emergency center, and three emergency units were dispatched.

When the rescue service arrived, the car was fully engulfed in flames. The fire department extinguished it with water, after which the vehicle was foamed to prevent another fire.

The car was badly damaged in the fire, but all passengers escaped unharmed.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire did not pose a danger to bystanders. He could not tell the exact cause of the fire, but said that it started in the engine room.