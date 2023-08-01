Fires | A paper machine caught fire at the factory in Janakkala

No injuries were caused by the fire.

Paper machine caught fire on Monday evening at Tervakoski Oy’s factory in Janakkala, Kanta-Hämee.

The factory staff noticed the fire in time, and the fire was not able to spread. The staff initially extinguished the fire, and the rescue service was ultimately responsible for securing the situation.

The factory is located on Vähikkäläntie in Janakkala.

There is no information on the cause of the fire.

From the fire there were no personal injuries. According to the rescue service, three of the factory’s workers inhaled smoke during the initial extinguishing, and they went to the ambulance to be checked.

According to the fire marshal on duty, a total of nine emergency services units were called to the scene. The units made it to the scene, but according to the fire marshal, they were canceled after it became clear that the fire had not spread.