Thursday, March 23, 2023
Fires | A nursing home caught fire on Thursday morning in Helsinki

March 23, 2023
Fires | A nursing home caught fire on Thursday morning in Helsinki

The rescue service was notified of the fire at eight in the morning. The staff was able to extinguish the fire themselves.

In Vuosaari in the old people’s home, there was a fire on Thursday morning.

The Helsinki Rescue Service’s Twitter account reported that the nursing home staff was able to put out the fire.

The rescue service was left to ventilate the premises of the nursing home. No injuries were caused by the fire.

The news is updated.

