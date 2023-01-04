Fires | A man died in a fire in Tampere

According to the police, the emergency center received a report about the apartment fire on Karukantie on Wednesday around 11 o’clock. The man who lived in the apartment died in the fire.

Old a man died on Wednesday in an apartment fire in Nekala, Tampere, the Inner Finland Police Department says in its press release.

According to the police, the emergency center received a report about a house fire on Karukantie at around 11 o’clock on Wednesday. An elderly man who lived in the apartment died as a result of the fire.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect a crime in the case. The police continue to investigate the case to find out the cause of the fire.

The apartment suffered extensive smoke damage in the fire.