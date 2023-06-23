Fires | A lawnmower and a garbage can caught fire spectacularly in Vuosaari

The smoke from the garbage shed fire could be seen far away.

23.6. 21:14

Mower caught fire in a garbage shed in Vuosaari on Friday, says the fire chief on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Timo Ustinov.

According to Ustinov, there is no information why the clipper caught fire, but the fire spread from it to other trash cans. The cloud of smoke rising from the canopy could be seen far away.

The fire department was able to contain the fire and it did not spread to the surrounding buildings. By nine in the evening, the fire had been extinguished.