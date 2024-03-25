Fires | A large rescue operation at the construction site of an apartment building in Kallio, Helsinki

The sparks created by the fireworks smolder in the structures of the apartment building, says the fire marshal on duty.

Fire works the resulting sparks caused an extensive rescue operation at the apartment building site in Helsinki's Kallio on Monday morning.

There are seven units of the Helsinki Rescue Service.

Some of the sparks remained smoldering and smoking in the house's structures, says the fire marshal on duty Sami Lindberg.

According to him, no one has been injured and there is no actual fire.

“It [kytevä kohta] is in an awkward place in the concrete hollow slab, and it will be a while before we get to it. First, we have to dismantle the structures and drill holes so that we can get water there.”

The rescue service received an alert on the Second line after eight in the morning.