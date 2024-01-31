Thursday, February 1, 2024
Fires | A large log house is on fire in Iisalmi, residents of the nearby area are advised to close the ventilation ducts

January 31, 2024
According to the rescue service, there is no danger of spreading from the fire in the uninhabited log house.

In Iisalmi In Pohjois Savo, a large log house is burning along Pohjolankatu. There are several units of the rescue service at the scene and the extinguishing work will take several hours.

The old building is located next to the Nopari service station, but according to the rescue service, there is no danger of the fire spreading. However, the residents of the nearby area are advised to close the ventilation ducts due to the abundant smoke formation.

It is an uninhabited building and early Wednesday morning the rescue service had no information about possible victims or why the fire started.

The 250-square-meter house had, among other things, no electricity. However, according to the rescue service, the target is difficult to extinguish.

The rescue work is hindering traffic in the southbound lanes of the fire area for the time being.

