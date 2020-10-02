Fires A large detached house will be destroyed by fire in Kuninkaanmäki, Vantaa

The building will be completely burned, says the emergency center.

200-square the detached house returns to Kuninkaanmäki in Vantaa. According to an emergency center release, the house was in a full-fire phase on Thursday at 21:15 and will be completely destroyed.

The emergency center alerted the rescue department to Hunajakuja after half past nine in the evening. According to its information, the fire has started from the sauna and no injuries have been caused.

The rescue service is told that the work at the fire site will still take hours.