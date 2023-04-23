Fires | A huge detached house was destroyed in a fire in Eura

There were two people in the house at the time of the fire, but they managed to get out of the building on their own.

Largea more than 300-square-meter detached house was destroyed in a fire that broke out on Kivijärentie in Eura on Saturday evening.

The Satakunta rescue service was alerted about the fire after eleven o’clock on Saturday evening. 17 units were sent to the scene.

Firefighter on duty at the rescue service Petri Rantala told HS shortly before 3:30 a.m. that the fire had been brought under control.

“Here we have moved to the post-extinguishing phase, which will last until the morning. There is no longer any danger of spreading, the biggest flames have been brought down.”

The house will be destroyed beyond repair, Rantala estimates. There were two people in the house at the time of the fire, but they managed to get out of the building on their own.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The rescue department’s fire investigation and the police will start more detailed investigations in the morning.