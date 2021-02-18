Fires A housing fire broke out in Munkkivuori, Helsinki, and one person was hospitalized

The bedroom of the apartment was completely destroyed and the rest of the apartment suffered extensive smoke damage.

Helsinki An older woman injured in a fire in Monk Mountain on Thursday morning has been taken to hospital, according to the rescue service.

In the fire, the apartment’s bedroom was completely destroyed and the rest of the apartment suffered extensive smoke damage.

There were no other people inside the Ulvilantie apartment when the fire broke out. Several apartments in the building were filled with smoke, and the apartments had to be ventilated. However, there was no need to evacuate the neighbors.

The cause of the fire was not yet known at night. The Rescue Department received a report of a building fire shortly after two in the morning.