Fires | A group trip of elderly people took a nasty turn – the bus caught fire in the monastery yard

The bus that caught fire was carrying a group of older people who were coming to visit the Valamo monastery.

Valamon the bus on its way to the monastery in Heinävedi caught fire just as it arrived at the monastery. The emergency center received information about the fire shortly before midnight.

It was decided to drive the bus in front of the monastery gate, and the passengers and some of the luggage could be evacuated. Personal injuries were avoided, but the bus was completely destroyed.

Head of Valamo monastery, archimandrite Mikael tells HS that the bus was fully engulfed in flames, but the fire was put out at around eleven o’clock. The passenger compartment was completely destroyed and, for example, the windows are scattered.

Aboard there had been a group of older people who were coming to visit the monastery. Archimandriitta says that many passengers are shocked, but their visit will be successful if they only want it.

However, travelers must send from the monastery by other means.

“That bus doesn’t leave here anymore,” says the archmandriitta.