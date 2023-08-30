Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Fires | A grain dryer was destroyed in a fire in Saarijärvi – the rescue service was able to prevent further damage

August 30, 2023
in World Europe
The post-extinguishing works were starting at four in the morning, and there was no longer any danger of spreading.

Grain dryer was destroyed in a fire in Saarijärvi the night before Wednesday.

Central Finland’s rescue service was alerted to Mäkikyläntie at half past three. When the rescue service arrived, the building could no longer be saved, reports the on-duty fire marshal over the phone.

The fire was in danger of spreading to the nearby engine room, but the spread was prevented. Personal injuries were avoided.

In the countries of Aamuneljä, post-extinguishing work was about to start, and there was no longer any danger of spreading. According to the fire marshal on duty, post-extinguishing work will continue well into Wednesday morning.

13 units were called to the scene.

