Friday, June 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A grain dryer burned to the ground in Hyvinkää

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | A grain dryer burned to the ground in Hyvinkää
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Use removed Viljankuivaamo burned to the ground after midnight on Midsummer’s Eve on Friday in Hyvinkää.

Electricity had not been connected to the approximately one hundred square meter building. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The four grain silos next to the dryer building, which were also decommissioned, were spared from the fire.

The fire site is located between Niinistönkatu and Pistokatu in the Sahanmäki industrial area, north of the center of Hyvinkää.

#Fires #grain #dryer #burned #ground #Hyvinkää

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
American veteran died in a nursing home, abandoned

American veteran died in a nursing home, abandoned

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]