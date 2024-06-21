Fires | A grain dryer burned to the ground in Hyvinkää

Fires|The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Use removed Viljankuivaamo burned to the ground after midnight on Midsummer’s Eve on Friday in Hyvinkää.

Electricity had not been connected to the approximately one hundred square meter building. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The four grain silos next to the dryer building, which were also decommissioned, were spared from the fire.

The fire site is located between Niinistönkatu and Pistokatu in the Sahanmäki industrial area, north of the center of Hyvinkää.