Fires | A fire was started in a deserted apartment building in Mellunmäki

A fire was started inside an uninhabited apartment building on Pallasentie on Saturday evening.

A bystander reported the matter to the emergency center at eight o’clock in the evening. Both the police and emergency services arrived at the scene.

The fire marshal on duty Timo Ustinov according to the report, the fire was started in an old wardrobe in the building. The apartment building has no furniture other than some fixed furniture.

There was smoke inside the building, but the demolished house did not suffer any particular damage. No injuries were caused by the fire.

The police are investigating the case.