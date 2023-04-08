Sunday, April 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A fire was started in a deserted apartment building in Mellunmäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | A fire was started in a deserted apartment building in Mellunmäki

A fire was started inside an uninhabited apartment building on Pallasentie on Saturday evening.

Dismantling a fire was started inside the waiting apartment building in Mellunmäki on Pallaskentie on Saturday evening.

A bystander reported the matter to the emergency center at eight o’clock in the evening. Both the police and emergency services arrived at the scene.

The fire marshal on duty Timo Ustinov according to the report, the fire was started in an old wardrobe in the building. The apartment building has no furniture other than some fixed furniture.

There was smoke inside the building, but the demolished house did not suffer any particular damage. No injuries were caused by the fire.

The police are investigating the case.

#Fires #fire #started #deserted #apartment #building #Mellunmäki

See also  The border guards command in Poland's exclusion zone
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Roma defeat Toro with a penalty from Dybala: Mou third ahead of Milan and Inter

Roma defeat Toro with a penalty from Dybala: Mou third ahead of Milan and Inter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result