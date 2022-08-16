Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Fires | A fire in the roof of a large industrial hall is being extinguished in Vetel, Central Ostrobothnia

August 16, 2022
The fire had started in a small building next to the hall, where hot bitumen was processed.

In Vetel A fire in the roof of a large industrial hall is being extinguished in Central Ostrobothnia. The rescue service was alerted to a fire in a 5,000-square-meter hall located on Koulutie after 2 p.m.

The fire marshal on duty said at 3:30 p.m. that the fire had spread to an area of ​​several hundred square meters in the upper floor of the hall. Until then, the interior of the industrial hall manufacturing building elements had been spared from the fire.

The fire had started in a small building next to the hall, where hot bitumen was processed. After destroying that building, the fire spread along the outer wall of the hall to its upper floor.

According to the fire chief, the extinguishing of the hall will continue for at least hours.

