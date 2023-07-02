Fires | A fire in the boiler silo of the power plant in Kajaani causes a lot of smoke

The extinguishing works will last until Sunday. The fire does not cause danger outside the factory area.

To Kainu There is a fire in the Voima power plant area in Kajaani’s Tihisenniemi, in the business area of ​​Renfors beach, informs the Kainuu rescue service.

The fire department was alerted about the fire at around half past three in the morning.

A little before five in the morning, it was reported that the boiler silo of the power plant was still burning and extinguishing work was underway. The rescue service is trying to prevent the fire from spreading to the power plant building.

The fire does not cause danger outside the factory area. Extinguishing works will continue until Sunday.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

The rescue service said a little before five that the mission’s alarm response had been raised to the mission category large. The rescue service strives to ensure the continuity and operational capability of the rescue operation in a prolonged mission. 17 units have been alerted to the scene.