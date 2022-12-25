Sunday, December 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A fire in Rautjärvi’s wooden church

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in World Europe
0

The alarm about the fire was received around nine thirty in the morning.

Rautjärvi a fire has started in a church in South Karelia. Firefighting and rescue operations are underway.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 9:30 in the morning. According to the rescue service’s press release, the alarm first came as an automatic fire alarm, after which the situation became more specific as a large building fire.

Southeastern Finland’s police are asking on Twitter to avoid unnecessary movement in the area.

Rescue personnel from several fire stations and volunteer fire brigades have been dispatched to the scene.

The rescue service says it will provide more information about the fire in the afternoon.

Rautjärvi church is made of wood.

#Fires #fire #Rautjärvis #wooden #church

See also  Kandersteg/Switzerland: "Blocks as big as garages"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Video: the distressing moment of the collapse of the stands of a stadium in Egypt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result