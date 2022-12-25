Fires | A fire in Rautjärvi’s wooden church

The alarm about the fire was received around nine thirty in the morning.

Rautjärvi a fire has started in a church in South Karelia. Firefighting and rescue operations are underway.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 9:30 in the morning. According to the rescue service’s press release, the alarm first came as an automatic fire alarm, after which the situation became more specific as a large building fire.

Southeastern Finland’s police are asking on Twitter to avoid unnecessary movement in the area.

Rescue personnel from several fire stations and volunteer fire brigades have been dispatched to the scene.

The rescue service says it will provide more information about the fire in the afternoon.

Rautjärvi church is made of wood.