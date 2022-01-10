Fires A fire in an industrial hall is extinguished in Aka

All employees have gotten out of the building.

In Pirkanmaa The approximately 4,000-square-foot hall building in Akaa caught fire in six countries in the evening. According to the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department, the fire has started from the roof structures of the building.

There is smoke coming from the roof of the building and flames can be seen in the hall. The fire has spread widely to the roof structures, the rescue service said in a press release.

Firefighting work on the roof and inside of the building is underway. All employees have gotten out of the building. No one is hurt.