Sunday, January 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A fire in an apartment building was probably set on purpose in Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

The rescue service urges parents to educate their children about the safe use of fire.

In Vantaa According to the rescue service, at least one fire was probably started on Kannuskuja on Sunday on the lowest floor of an apartment building.

The fire did not spread to the building’s structures, but smoke formed in the stairwell and one person inhaled smoke to such an extent that his condition was checked. In addition, there were observations of an attempted arson in the second crab. The police are investigating the incident in more detail.

“Parents should educate their children about the safe use of fire,” says the Central Uusimaa rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at about half past four in the afternoon.

#Fires #fire #apartment #building #set #purpose #Vantaa

See also  HS Turku | The people of Turku prefer names beginning with F - There is a historical reason in the background
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Skiing | Frida Karlsson, who collapsed at the finish, stepped in front of the media and told about the end of the race: "I couldn't feel my arms and legs"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result