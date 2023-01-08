Fires | A fire in an apartment building was probably set on purpose in Vantaa

The rescue service urges parents to educate their children about the safe use of fire.

In Vantaa According to the rescue service, at least one fire was probably started on Kannuskuja on Sunday on the lowest floor of an apartment building.

The fire did not spread to the building’s structures, but smoke formed in the stairwell and one person inhaled smoke to such an extent that his condition was checked. In addition, there were observations of an attempted arson in the second crab. The police are investigating the incident in more detail.

“Parents should educate their children about the safe use of fire,” says the Central Uusimaa rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at about half past four in the afternoon.