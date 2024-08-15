Thursday, August 15, 2024
Fires | A fire in an apartment building in Espoo

August 15, 2024
Fires | A fire in an apartment building in Espoo
No injuries were caused by the fire.

in Espoo On Iivisniemenkatu, a fire broke out early on Friday on the balcony of an apartment building on the fifth floor.

The rescue service was able to deal with the fire before half past two in the morning.

Dense smoke billowed from the windows of the apartment. The fire caused material damage but no personal injuries, as the resident had time to leave the apartment, the West Uusimaa rescue service confirms.

After two o’clock, the rescue service said they had extinguished the fire, but were still at the scene. There were several units of the rescue service extinguishing the fire.

