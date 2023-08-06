Fires | A fire in an abandoned house in Kangasa, the fire marshal believes that an arsonist was involved

The extinguishing work of the burning front-line men’s house will probably continue until the night.

In the desert A fire broke out in the frontline house in Kangasa in Pirkamaa on Saturday evening.

The Pirkanmaa rescue service was alerted about a medium-sized building fire in Herttualantie at half past ten in the evening.

When the rescue service arrived, the building was in open flames, the fire marshal was on duty Juha Seppälä said at ten in the evening.

At that time, there were eight units of the rescue service extinguishing the fire. The building was extinguished from the outside, and firefighting efforts focused on preventing the spread of the fire.

The extinguishing work was expected to continue probably until the night.

Burning the house is a two-story frontman’s house. According to Seppälä, there are other residential buildings in the area. It is not known that any personal injuries were caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire is not certain at this stage, but Seppälä considers it likely that the fire was started on purpose.

“A deserted house shouldn’t catch fire by itself. These abandoned houses have been burning in Pirkanmaa for a long time, so there is a very high probability that this was set on purpose.”