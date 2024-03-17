Sunday, March 17, 2024
Fires | A fire destroyed the attic of a cabin in Nurmijärvi, the residents were evacuated

March 17, 2024
The residents of the six-apartment apartment building were evacuated.

Nurmijärväinen A fire broke out in the Luhtila early Sunday morning. The rescue service of Central Uusimaa reports that the fire, which started in the apartment on the top floor of the six-apartment Luhti building, was able to spread to the attic spaces of the house, which burned completely.

All residents of the house were evacuated.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at half past five in the morning. Firefighter on duty Jani Salo told HS at 7:30 in the morning that the fire had been brought under control and that there seem to be no injuries so far.

According to Salo, the cause of the fire is not yet known, and an estimate of the final damages has not yet been made.

“Water damage and smoke damage are big,” says Palo.

See also  Economy - The OECD raises its forecast for global economic growth, although it warns of fragility
