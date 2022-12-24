Fires | A fire broke out on the balcony of an apartment building in Porvoo

The fire probably started from a candle on the balcony.

In Porvoo a fire broke out early on Christmas Eve morning in an apartment building. The fire was managed with a scare, and there were no injuries.

According to the Itä-Uusimaa rescue service, the fire started on the balcony of the apartment. Most likely, the fire started from a candle. The fire did not have time to spread to the interior of the apartment, but the apartment suffered some smoke damage. The fire department extinguished the fire and ventilated the apartment.