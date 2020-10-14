Fires A fire broke out in Vantaa during the school being demolished, the last time the building burned down about a year ago

There are no injuries known to the rescue services.

In demolition A fire broke out at Vantaankoski school on Wednesday, the rescue service informed. The rescue service received an alarm from the fire in the evening.

At half past eight in the evening, the rescue service said the fire had been extinguished and the school premises ventilated.

According to the rescue service, several intentionally lit appetizers were found on the school premises.

A total of 14 rescue units were alerted to the scene. There are no injuries known to the rescue services.

Fire is the second fire that occurred at Vantaankoski school in a year. In November last year, the car burned in the school yard, and the fire also spread to the school building.

At that time, about 100 square meters of the school, which was about 5,500 square meters in size, were damaged. No one was injured in the fire.