Saturday, April 24, 2021
Fires A fire broke out in the terraced house in Kaarina, eight apartments had to be evacuated

April 24, 2021
One apartment was destroyed in a fire, police say.

In Southwest Finland In Kaarina, the night before Saturday, the residents of eight terraced houses had to be evacuated due to a fire. The police in Southwest Finland report the matter.

After three in the morning, the rescue department received an alarm about a fire in a terraced house in Kaarina. According to police, several police, rescue services and first aid units were alerted to the scene.

Evacuated residents were able to return to their apartments when the fire was extinguished and the danger of spreading to other apartments was no longer present.

According to the police, a terraced house apartment was destroyed in a fire on Tuuliviirinkatu. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

