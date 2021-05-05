Fires A fire broke out in the service house in Vantaa, one person was rescued from the middle of the smoke

The fire was confined to one apartment. The service house suffered smoke and water damage in connection with what happened.

Vantaa A fire broke out in the service house in Koivukylä on Wednesday afternoon. The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department said that had happened On Twitter.

He was the first to report on the matter Evening News.

A firefighter on duty Juha Grönin according to the first unit to arrive, rescued one person from the smoky apartment who had been transported to the hospital for further treatment. Other personal injuries were avoided.

The rescue department received an alert for a possible fire shortly before four in the afternoon. The fire was confined to one apartment.