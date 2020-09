According to the release, the fire did not cause any injuries.

Helsinki A fire broke out in the sauna facilities on the top floor of the apartment building in Pasila on Monday, the rescue service informs. The fire broke out in a building located at Opastinsilta 2. The matter had been reported at about 5.30pm.

According to the release, the fire did not cause any injuries. No information was available on the cause of the fire immediately after it occurred.