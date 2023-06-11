Fires | A fire broke out in the old hospital building in Kangasa, people had to be evacuated

People had to be evacuated from the building.

On fabric A fire broke out in Pikonlinna’s old hospital on Sunday evening. The Pirkanmaa rescue service was alerted to a large building fire at 20:01.

Fire marshal Jari Hiltunen The Pirkanmaa rescue service said after half past nine in the evening that the situation is under control in Pikonlinna’s old hospital building.

Private care services currently operate in the building.

The curtains in the building had caught fire, but the fire was contained quickly. According to Hiltunen, there were only a few units left at the scene of the fire, and smoke ventilation is being done at the site.

