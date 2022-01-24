Monday, January 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires A fire broke out in the hospital’s empty patient room in Kouvola – 22 patients were evacuated

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Twelve people exposed to smoke have received oxygen therapy.

In Kouvola a fire broke out in the hospital’s patient room, says the Kymenlaakso Rescue Department.

The fire broke out in the ward of North Kymen Hospital at number one, from which all 22 patients were evacuated. The evacuation of the ward was started by the staff.

First aid has checked everyone who has inhaled the smoke. A total of 12 people exposed to smoke have received oxygen treatment, but according to current data, no one has been seriously injured.

A fire broke out in an empty patient room. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The rescue service said earlier in the morning that the appetite had been extinguished.

.
#Fires #fire #broke #hospitals #empty #patient #room #Kouvola #patients #evacuated

See also  Heavy rain leaves São Paulo in a state of attention to flooding - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Rosa Morada, the little town in Sinaloa where Los Tigres del Norte was born

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.