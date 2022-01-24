Fires A fire broke out in the hospital’s empty patient room in Kouvola – 22 patients were evacuated

Twelve people exposed to smoke have received oxygen therapy.

In Kouvola a fire broke out in the hospital’s patient room, says the Kymenlaakso Rescue Department.

The fire broke out in the ward of North Kymen Hospital at number one, from which all 22 patients were evacuated. The evacuation of the ward was started by the staff.

First aid has checked everyone who has inhaled the smoke. A total of 12 people exposed to smoke have received oxygen treatment, but according to current data, no one has been seriously injured.

A fire broke out in an empty patient room. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The rescue service said earlier in the morning that the appetite had been extinguished.