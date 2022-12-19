Fires | A fire broke out in the apartment in Sörnäini

19.12. 18:14

Vilhonvuorenkuja A building fire broke out in Sörnäini on Monday evening.

The rescue service was notified of the fire at 4:59 p.m.

Fire marshal Petri Korhonen The Helsinki rescue service said shortly before 7:30 in the evening that the fire was contained to one residential apartment.

According to Korhonen, the fire broke out in an apartment in the crab, which is being renovated.

“No one was there when the fire broke out. The apartments are partially empty due to the ongoing line renovation,” said Korhonen.

The traffic disruption caused by the fire was mostly over by 7:30. There were still rescue service vehicles on Vilhonvuorenkuja.

“There is still a short stretch of the street where there is a traffic problem, but otherwise the traffic in Sörnäis is moving as usual.”

Korhonen said that seven units of the rescue service were extinguishing the fire.