Fires A fire broke out in Kangasala in the former kindergarten, when the rescue service arrived on the scene, the building was on fire

June 28, 2021
The building is said to be badly damaged by fire.

On cloth a fire broke out in the former Pikkola kindergarten, says the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department. The Rescue Department said at night the building was in flames when the fire department arrived on the scene.

The building is said to be badly damaged by fire. That building was no longer in kindergarten use.

According to a rescue agency release from four in the morning, the fire-fighting and clearing work is expected to continue at the site until noon. There are about twenty rescue units on the site.

No information is available on the cause of the fire. Police and rescue department fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire alarm was received early in the night before half past three.

.

