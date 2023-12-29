Fires | A fire broke out in an apartment building in Vantaa

The central Uusimaa rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly before 11 p.m.

In an apartment building A fire broke out in Vantaa on Friday evening.

The Central Uusimaa rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly before 11 p.m. According to the rescue service's release, the fire broke out in a residential apartment on the third floor.

The resident escaped the fire to the balcony. According to the rescue service, the first aid transported him to further treatment.

Damage control is still being carried out at the site.