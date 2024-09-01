Fires | A fire broke out in an apartment building in Pitäjänmäki

Fires|No one was injured in the fire, according to the rescue service.

1.9. 19:19

Helsinki An apartment fire broke out in an apartment building in Pitäjänmäki on Sunday evening, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service. The fire was at Sulkapolku 9.

According to the fire department, the fire itself has been extinguished, but subsequent measures such as ventilation of the apartment are still in progress. The cause of the fire was not yet known from the rescue service.

Onlookers had noticed from the yard of the apartment building that smoke was coming from the balcony of an apartment, the rescue service said.

A little before seven in the evening, about ten units of the rescue service were still there.