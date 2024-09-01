Monday, September 2, 2024
Fires | A fire broke out in an apartment building in Pitäjänmäki

September 1, 2024
September 1, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | A fire broke out in an apartment building in Pitäjänmäki
No one was injured in the fire, according to the rescue service.

Helsinki An apartment fire broke out in an apartment building in Pitäjänmäki on Sunday evening, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service. The fire was at Sulkapolku 9.

According to the fire department, the fire itself has been extinguished, but subsequent measures such as ventilation of the apartment are still in progress. The cause of the fire was not yet known from the rescue service.

No one was injured in the fire.

Onlookers had noticed from the yard of the apartment building that smoke was coming from the balcony of an apartment, the rescue service said.

A little before seven in the evening, about ten units of the rescue service were still there.

