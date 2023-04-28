Fires | A fire broke out in a waste crusher in Vantaa

The cause of the fire cannot be said with certainty yet. No injuries were caused by the fire.

28.4. 20:55

In Vantaa a fire broke out in the waste incineration plant on Friday evening. The fire started in the facility’s waste crusher and did not spread from there.

“At the moment, the object is being extinguished afterwards,” the fire marshal on duty at the Central Uusimaa rescue service Jarmo Myllymäki told in the evening.

According to him, several units were alerted to the target because it is a large building. According to Myllymäki, most of the units could be cancelled.

Fire the cause of the fire cannot yet be said with certainty.

“Somewhere in the process, there must have been a malfunction… there is no more detailed information about what has ignited and at what stage,” says Myllymäki.

However, he estimates that “material that has caught fire” has entered the waste crusher.

No injuries were caused by the fire. There were about five people in the building at the time of the fire.