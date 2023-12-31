Fires | A fire broke out in a terraced house in Siikajoki – the fire marshal suspects the cause of the fire to be related to New Year's celebrations

In Raahe, the rescue service extinguished the outer wall of the industrial hall.

Four the terraced house of the apartment was damaged in a fire in Siikajoki, says the North Ostrobothnia rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted to Keskuskatu at half past nine in the evening. The fire marshal on duty Esa Kaikkonen according to the extinguishing work will continue after ten in the evening, and it is not known that the fire caused any personal injuries.

According to him, it is suspected that the fire was connected to the celebration of the New Year. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

In North Ostrobothnia, in Raahe, the rescue service also extinguished the outer wall of the industrial hall in the evening.