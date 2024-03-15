Fires | A fire broke out in a factory near Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

The equipment for producing blown wool used as insulation for a single-family house had caught fire in Vantaa.

Vantaa A construction fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a production facility located near Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Kiila, Central Uusimaa rescue service informs.

20 units of the rescue service went to the object located on Myllykyläntie. The rescue service was alerted to the fire shortly before half past three on Friday.

According to the release, a fire had started in the equipment that produces blown wool. Blown wool is mainly made from recycled wood fiber and is used as insulation in, for example, detached houses.

The factory workers had started the initial extinguishing and the fire department extinguished the fire.

At three o'clock in the afternoon, the units were still at the destination and the extinguishing clearance was underway, the central Uusimaa rescue service tells HS.