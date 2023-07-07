Friday, July 7, 2023
Fires | A fire broke out at Fortum’s facility in Riihimäki

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2023
in World Europe
The fire broke out in the waste bunker.

On Riihimäki a fire broke out on Thursday evening at Fortum Waste Solutions Oy’s waste treatment facility. The Kanta-Häme rescue service was alerted to the fire at 10:59 p.m.

The on-duty fire marshal of the Kanta-Häme rescue service Paavo Löyttyniemi according to the report, a small fire had started in one of the waste bunkers.

Fortum’s own factory fire department was on the scene when the emergency services arrived, and the situation was over a little over an hour after the alarm.

The operation of the waste treatment plant continues as normal.

