Fires A fire alarm again at the Meira roastery, a smoky place was turned off from the roof

Helsinki the rescue department received an alarm again at the Meira roastery in Vallila on Thursday evening shortly after 6 p.m. A fire broke out in the attic of a roastery on Monday was shut down on wednesday.

On Thursday, the alarm was caused by water vapor, but at the same time one smoldering spot was found on the roof, the rescue agency says on Twitter.

Firefighter Timo Ustinov said at half past seven on Thursday night that no it seems that this is a situation similar to the previous days.

Indeed, the Rescue Department said on Twitter shortly after seven in the evening that it had been cleared of a smoldering colony and left the scene.

Fire there was plenty of smoke on Monday, and nearby residents were told to keep the windows and doors closed. The fire also affected traffic.

The damage to the property is extensive.

The fire was already brought under control on Tuesday, but was found to have re-ignited in the evening during the exhumation.