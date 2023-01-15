Fires | A detached house was destroyed in a fire in Tuusula’s Riihikallio

The occupant of the house got out of the burning house on his own.

Midnight a fire that broke out nearby destroyed a detached house in Tuusula in Riihikallio on the night before Sunday.

When the Central Uusimaa rescue service arrived at the scene, the fire had spread widely in the roof structures and the basement of the house.

“It was already in the stage of full fire at that point,” assessed the fire marshal on duty Jarmo Myllymäki.

The resident of the house had escaped from the burning building, and he was able to take shelter in a neighbor’s house.

Myllymäki according to the report, the fire was contained so that it did not spread to neighboring houses.

“You can’t say that the building burned to the ground, because the walls remained standing, but the interior structures were pretty much destroyed.”

The rescue service had to dismantle roof structures during the extinguishing work. The nightly rain showers started the extinguishing work. Mopping up work will be done at the fire site on Sunday morning.