Fires | A detached house was destroyed in a fire in Helsinki’s Mellunmäki: One person was rescued

One person was rescued from the apartment.

Town house burned to the point of being uninhabitable in Mellunkylä, Humikkalantie, Helsinki. One person was injured in the fire and has been transported to the hospital for further treatment, says the fire marshal on duty Sami Lappalainen From the Helsinki Rescue Service.

The Helsinki Rescue Service reported the matter on message service X. The service was previously known as Twitter.

The fire started on the ground floor of the house. Now the fire has been extinguished, and post-extinguishing work is underway.

Seven emergency services units and a first aid unit were called to the scene.

The police were earlier there to direct the traffic, because the rescue service’s hoses were crossing the road. Traffic is moving normally in the area again.