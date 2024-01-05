Fires | A detached house was destroyed in a fire in Hanko, a neighbor saved the resident

The last units of the rescue service left the site before nine o'clock on Friday evening.

5.1. 23:52

Town house was destroyed in a fire in Hanko on Friday. The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa was alerted about the fire at 13:22 in the afternoon.

The fire marshal on duty Ari Kujalan according to the fire was noticed by a neighbor. According to Kujala, the neighbor saved the occupant of the house before the rescue service reached the site.

“It was a bit unclear if there was someone else inside the house, so the situation was confirmed. It turned out that there was not. After that, we focused on putting out the fire and clearing it,” says Kujala.

The occupant of the house managed to inhale smoke. He was delivered to the health center. The fire caused no danger to bystanders.

According to Kujala, the fire started from inside the house. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

