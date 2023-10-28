Fires | A detached house was badly destroyed in a fire in Kangasa – two people and a dog were saved

The rescue service was notified of the fire after seven o’clock on Friday evening.

27.10. 19:55 | Updated 3:30 am

Town house was badly destroyed in a fire on Tanhuantie in Kangasalan. Two people and one dog escaped from the house. Emergency services transported the occupants to Acuta and the dog to a veterinarian for possible smoke inhalation.

The rescue service was alerted to a medium-sized building fire in Tanhuantie at 19:20. The residents of the house raised the alarm themselves.

– The clearing unit is currently removing the sheet metal roof and we are extinguishing the intermediate floor. There will be extensive damage to the property, but the roof must be removed to put out the fire, said the fire marshal on duty Joonas Suikkanen from the fire scene at 21:00 on Friday.

The fire was extinguished by ten units. The extinguishing work was completed around 10 p.m., after which one unit remained at the scene of the fire to carry out surveillance.

At issue is a one-story, brick-clad detached house.

According to Suikkanen, in practice only the outer walls of the house were spared from the worse damage of the fire and extinguishing works. The cause of the fire is not completely certain so far, but a wood sauna was being heated in the house.