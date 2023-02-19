Sunday, February 19, 2023
Fires | A detached house is on fire in Mikkeli, a lot of smoke is spreading in the area

February 19, 2023
The rescue service advises to avoid moving in the area and to close the windows and air conditioning.

in Mikkeli A single-family house on Raudunkatu is on fire, the rescue service informs.

A lot of smoke from the fire spreads to the Riuta area. The rescue service advises to avoid moving in the area and to close the windows and air conditioning.

The fire department was alerted about the fire about an hour ago. There are nine units of the rescue service.

The news is updated.

