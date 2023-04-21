Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A detached house is burning in Janakkala

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | A detached house is burning in Janakkala

The detached house is currently being extinguished.

In Kanta-Hämein Janakkala, a detached house caught fire early Friday morning.

“At the moment, the situation is such that the single-family house is in the stage of full fire. Extinguishing works are underway,” says the fire marshal on duty Pasi Lamminaho From the rescue service in Kanta-Häme.

According to Lamminaho, the house will probably burn almost completely.

“At the moment, it seems that the fire is quite strong, that there probably won’t be much left of the house. “

No injuries were caused by the fire. The police will come to support the cause of the fire.

#Fires #detached #house #burning #Janakkala

See also  German police recover part of the loot stolen in 2019 art theft
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
New Mexico prosecutor’s office dismisses charges against actor Alec Baldwin

New Mexico prosecutor's office dismisses charges against actor Alec Baldwin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result