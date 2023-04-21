Fires | A detached house is burning in Janakkala

The detached house is currently being extinguished.

In Kanta-Hämein Janakkala, a detached house caught fire early Friday morning.

“At the moment, the situation is such that the single-family house is in the stage of full fire. Extinguishing works are underway,” says the fire marshal on duty Pasi Lamminaho From the rescue service in Kanta-Häme.

According to Lamminaho, the house will probably burn almost completely.

“At the moment, it seems that the fire is quite strong, that there probably won’t be much left of the house. “

No injuries were caused by the fire. The police will come to support the cause of the fire.