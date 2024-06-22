Saturday, June 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A detached house in Kempele is completely destroyed, the residents were saved

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | A detached house in Kempele is completely destroyed, the residents were saved
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby neighboring house.

About A 200 square meter detached house on Köykkyrintie in Kempele will be completely destroyed in a fire, according to the fire marshal on duty Antti-Juhani Ervasti by phone at half past three in the morning while the extinguishing work continues.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when the emergency services arrived. Personal injuries were avoided when the two residents of the house escaped on their own, says Ervasti.

The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighboring house, which is located 8-10 meters away from the burning house, according to Ervast.

The cause of the fire was not yet known on Saturday morning.

#Fires #detached #house #Kempele #completely #destroyed #residents #saved

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Copa América 2024: this is the schedule of the matches for this Saturday, June 22, time and where to watch them

Copa América 2024: this is the schedule of the matches for this Saturday, June 22, time and where to watch them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]