Fires | A detached house in Kempele is completely destroyed, the residents were saved

Fires|The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby neighboring house.

About A 200 square meter detached house on Köykkyrintie in Kempele will be completely destroyed in a fire, according to the fire marshal on duty Antti-Juhani Ervasti by phone at half past three in the morning while the extinguishing work continues.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when the emergency services arrived. Personal injuries were avoided when the two residents of the house escaped on their own, says Ervasti.

The fire department was able to prevent the fire from spreading to the neighboring house, which is located 8-10 meters away from the burning house, according to Ervast.

The cause of the fire was not yet known on Saturday morning.