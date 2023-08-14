Fires | A detached house caught fire in Helsinki – the resident’s quick reaction prevented major damage

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Town house caught fire in Helsinki’s Marjaniemi the night before Monday, according to a press release from the Helsinki Rescue Service.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the resident of the house had noticed the smoke and called for help. The alarm for Puolaharju came a little before one in the morning.

– As far as I understand, he (the resident) had been sleeping and had woken up to the smell of smoke, the fire marshal on duty said by phone.

Eight units went to the scene.

Thanks to the quick reaction of the resident, the fire was quickly brought under control and it did not have time to spread to a large area.

There were no personal injuries. According to the fire marshal on duty, the house was also spared from major damage.

