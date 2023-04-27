Thursday, April 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A detached house burns in Kouvola, is completely destroyed

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | A detached house burns in Kouvola, is completely destroyed

Firefighting continued after five in the morning.

In Kouvola a detached house in Sippolantie is on fire, the Kymenlaakso rescue service informs.

The alarm about the building fire was made a little before half past four in the morning, when the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighter on duty Reijo Houni told HS by phone after five in the morning that the extinguishing and clearing work is still going on, but the house will be completely destroyed.

There are several units of the rescue service on site. There is no information yet on personal injuries or the cause of the fire.

#Fires #detached #house #burns #Kouvola #completely #destroyed

See also  Crisis in Ukraine Marin: We urge Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine, the Coalition Party wants “very hard against” - Live broadcast of the Prime Minister's press conference
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Experience Lake Garda will change for tourists

Experience Lake Garda will change for tourists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result