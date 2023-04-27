Fires | A detached house burns in Kouvola, is completely destroyed

Firefighting continued after five in the morning.

In Kouvola a detached house in Sippolantie is on fire, the Kymenlaakso rescue service informs.

The alarm about the building fire was made a little before half past four in the morning, when the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighter on duty Reijo Houni told HS by phone after five in the morning that the extinguishing and clearing work is still going on, but the house will be completely destroyed.

There are several units of the rescue service on site. There is no information yet on personal injuries or the cause of the fire.