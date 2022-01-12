Fires A detached house burned down on Kulosaari in Helsinki was completely destroyed – the smoke rose so much that the house is barely visible

According to the rescue service, the fire did not cause any injuries.

Historic The value building on Kulosaari in Helsinki was completely destroyed in a fire that broke out the night before Wednesday.

The rescue service got the fire extinguished on Wednesday night in the countries. However, the post-surveillance continued until late in the evening. On-call firefighter Tommi Sivula estimates that the house needs to be monitored all night.

Due to the heavy smoke spreading from the fire, the rescue service called on the residents of the area to close the windows, doors and ventilation if necessary.

According to Sivula, the fire did not cause any injuries. The house, on the other hand, was in an unusable condition. The cause of the fire was not announced on Wednesday.

A lot of smoke spread from the fire to the surrounding area on Wednesday morning.

From the Fire Place reported by HS city reporter on Wednesday morning Valtteri Parikka said the burned house was located on Granfeltintie right next to the Kulosaari tennis courts.

Shortly before half past nine in the morning, five to six ambulance vehicles took part in the fire-fighting work.

“Smoke rises into the gray sky so that the house is barely visible. There are no passers-by, and sometimes there is so much smoke that it is not even worth being nearby, ”Parikka said.

According to him, the smoke rising from the fire seemed to be moving south.

“No smoke has gone to Kulosaari’s school, but it is spreading in another direction.”

Water for pumping was pumped from a well in front of the Iraqi embassy.